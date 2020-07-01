Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots "waiting for the day that he holds my hand back"

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots discussed the emotional photo she shared of her holding her husband's hand in the ICU, telling "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King that she's waiting for the moment when "he holds [her] hand back." The 41-year-old Broadway star has been hospitalized for three months, following complications from COVID-19.

Kloots told King she wishes she could do more than hold his hand.

"There's so many cords everywhere," she said. "I just want to jump in his bed and hug him and grab him and squeeze him, but you know, you have to be very careful with everything that's going on, so I grab his hand and I massage his hand and I hold his hand, and I'm waiting for the day that he holds my hand back."

Kloots, who has used her Instagram to give updates on Cordero's condition, said on Sunday that he is in a "vicious ICU dance circle."

"One thing goes right and then another thing goes wrong and that thing that was wrong goes right but then the thing that was right goes wrong," she said.

Due to COVID-19, Cordero has suffered from blood clotting that led to his right leg being amputated. He also went into septic shock, had a lung infection and had a temporary pacemaker put in.

But, throughout his ups and downs, Kloots has remained positive.

"Don't get me wrong, I have my days, but I have to stay determined, I have to stay positive, I have to stay strong for my husband," she told King. "He's still fighting. He's in there and he is fighting. So if he can still fight after 90 days, I can still fight after 90 days."

Kloots has been asking her followers for prayers and encourages them to sing Cordero's song "Live Your Life" daily at 3p ET. The two have a 1-year-old son, Elvis. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support them.

More of King's interview with Kloots will air Thursday on "CBS This Morning," 7/8c on CBS.