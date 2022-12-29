Model Alyssa Scott gives birth to Nick Cannon's 12th child

Model Alyssa Scott has given birth to her second child with "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon, she announced on Instagram. Halo Marie Cannon was born on Dec. 14, and is Cannon's 12th child.

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!"

Cannon and Scott's first child together, Zen Scott Cannon, died at just 5 months old from brain cancer. Cannon posted to his Instagram on the anniversary of his son's passing, asking for prayers.

"Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over," he wrote. "I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could've felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon's 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin, in November. They also share twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who were born in 2021.

Cannon also shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with singer Mariah Carey. They were born in 2011.

His son with model Brittany Bell, Golden Sagon, was born in 2017. Bell and Cannon later welcomed their second child together, Powerful Queen, at the end of 2020 and a third, Rise Messiah, this past fall.

Bre Tiesi, a cast member of Netflix's "Selling Sunset," gave birth to Cannon's eighth child, Legendary Love, this summer.

Model LaNisha Cole, known for "The Price Is Right," and Cannon share daughter Onyx Ice Cole, who was born in September.