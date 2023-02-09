222 Nicaraguan political prisoners released after negotiations with United States

In the early morning hours of February 9, 2023, more than 200 political prisoners from Nicaragua were flown by the United States government to Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C., after being offered safe haven in the United States. The historic release is part of ongoing negotiations between the United States and the Daniel Ortega government in Nicaragua. U.S. officials were adamant nothing was given to Nicaragua in return for the prisoners at this time.

Former Nicaraguan presidential candidates Juan Sebastian Chamorro and Felix Maradiaga were among those released. Their wives Vicky Cardenas and Berta Valle were featured on a 60 Minutes report titled "Democracy Lost," first broadcast on October 31, 2021, about the arrest and wrongful detention of their husbands and other presidential candidates prior to Nicaragua's 2021 elections.

Juan Sebastián Chamorro

"The release of these individuals... marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua...." said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

Félix Maradiaga

Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, a journalist who was another leading candidate in the 2021 elections, was also detained during the roundup of political opponents by the Ortega regime two years ago. She is among those who are were released to the United States.

The released prisoners include students, opposition leaders, business leaders, clergy, and banking officials from across the political spectrum who have languished in terrible conditions in Nicaragua's El Chipote prison for several years. At least one political prisoner died in captivity.

U.S. administration officials with knowledge of the matter told reporters the Ortega regime has released the prisoners with the hope of reopening a dialogue with the United States. So far, the Nicaraguan government has not asked for anything specific in return.

Two of the 222 prisoners who were offered refuge in the United States declined.