Nexstar says it will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after it returns to ABC

Nexstar Media on Tuesday said it will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its television stations when the late-night show returns tonight after an almost week-long hiatus on ABC.

Nexstar's move parallels that of local TV station owner Sinclair, which on Monday said it would also continue to preempt the show after it returns to ABC. Both Nexstar and Sinclair own ABC-affiliated television stations.

On Tuesday, Nexstar said it will "monitor the show as it returns to ABC."

Last week, ABC had indefinitely preempted the show following comments Kimmel made on the show in response to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.