Nexstar says it will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after it returns to ABC

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Aimee Picchi
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Nexstar Media on Tuesday said it will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its television stations when the late-night show returns tonight after an almost week-long hiatus on ABC. 

Nexstar's move parallels that of local TV station owner Sinclair, which on Monday said it would also continue to preempt the show after it returns to ABC. Both Nexstar and Sinclair own ABC-affiliated television stations.

On Tuesday, Nexstar said it will "monitor the show as it returns to ABC."

Last week, ABC had indefinitely preempted the show following comments Kimmel made on the show in response to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

