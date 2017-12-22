How Ford's sexual harassment problem highlights the "systems that enable it"

Allegations of sexual harassment have toppled powerful people from Hollywood to Capitol Hill this year, but a new investigation by the New York Times gives a voice to blue-collar workers. The article explores decades of sexual misconduct at two Ford auto plants in Chicago.

"This is some of the most flagrant behavior we've heard about in all of our investigation this year," said New York Times reporter and CBS News contributor Jodi Kantor.

Kantor has reported extensively on several harassment allegations including Harvey Weinstein, which many feel was the tipping point for the tidal wave of accusations that followed. Kantor's colleagues broke the story about harassment at Ford after talking to more than 100 current and former employees and industry experts.

"My colleagues Susan Chira and Catrin Einhorn spoke to many women who from the very first day of work encountered harassment. 'Fresh meat' was yelled out as they entered the factory, almost a signal of what to come. They were groped, they were propositioned. And work was used as leverage. One woman basically had to sleep with her supervisor, she says, in order to get the timetable she needed to make daycare arrangements," Kantor said.

In addition to the egregious behavior detailed by the women, what Kantor found "striking" was how the workers' union failed to address the complaints.

"What we've tried to do in our reporting this year is not only talk about the harassment but talk about the systems that enable it," she said. "The union became very divided in its mission because it seemed, according to the women, more concerned with protecting male workers who were accused of harassment."

The investigation also revealed that one of the union officials tasked with helping the women was accused of harassment himself.

"Ford knew what was happening, instituted new training that faded away. So as we head into 2018, what I think we're all thinking about is, how do we actually change the American workplace? Are we going to be sitting here this time next year having the exact same conversations or is there some sort of path forward?" Kantor said.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett has issued what Kantor called a "very powerful letter" addressing the allegations. In it, he promises "there will be no retaliation against anyone who speaks up." However, the letter does not specifically address how harassers will be held accountable.

"That was Ford's strongest signal to date," she said. "What we do not know, however, is what the accountability is for this happening because the sad truth that many people feel is that unless somebody can be fired for sexual harassment or face serious jobs consequences, nothing really changes."