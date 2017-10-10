Harvey Weinstein scandal

The New York Times reported that In 1997, Harvey Weinstein reached a $100,000 settlement with Rose McGowan, who was then 23, after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. Weinstein said the settlement was not an "admission," but reached to "avoid litigation and buy peace," according to the legal document. McGowan did not comment on the issue in the Times, but she has since gone on a Twitter crusade to dissolve the Weinstein Company board. She also called out Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, who are longtime Weinstein collaborators, for their silence.