Harvey Weinstein scandal

    • Harvey Weinstein

      The scandal surrounding disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein burst into the headlines with a New York Times investigation exposing a history of sexual harassment allegations and legal settlements. Weinstein was soon ousted from his company despite his making a desperate plea to fellow industry executives to help save his job.

      The following week, more accusers came forward in a New Yorker exposé, including three women who said he raped them.

      Hollywood A-listers are now among those speaking out about the scandal.

      Click through to see the celebrities who have accused Weinstein of harassment and those who have condemned Weinstein's alleged behavior.

      Credit: Yann Coatsaliou/AFP/Getty Images

    • Ashley Judd

      Ashley Judd told the New York Times Weinstein invited her to his hotel room for a meeting in the late 1990s and greeted her in his bathrobe. She said he asked her to watch him shower or let him give her a massage.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Rose McGowan

      The New York Times reported that In 1997, Harvey Weinstein reached a $100,000 settlement with Rose McGowan, who was then 23, after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. Weinstein said the settlement was not an "admission," but reached to "avoid litigation and buy peace," according to the legal document. McGowan did not comment on the issue in the Times, but she has since gone on a Twitter crusade to dissolve the Weinstein Company board. She also called out Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, who are longtime Weinstein collaborators, for their silence. 

      Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

    • Angelina Jolie

      Angelina Jolie told the New York Times that Weinstein made advances on her in a hotel room in the late 1990s that she rejected. 

      "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Ms. Jolie said in an email. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

      Credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP/Getty Images

    • Gwyneth Paltrow

      Gwyneth Paltrow told the New York Times that when she was 22, after getting cast in "Emma," Harvey Weinstein put his hands on her and suggested they head to his hotel bedroom for massages. She told the Times she rejected his advances and told then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein. Pitt's rep confirmed the story to the Times. 

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Mira Sorvino

      Mira Sorvino said that in 1995, Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, massaging her shoulders and "chasing" her around. She also said that Weinstein once showed up at her door after midnight, and left when she told him her boyfriend was coming. Sorvino told the New Yorker that she believes her career has suffered because of the incident. 

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Judith Godreche

      French actress Judith Godreche told the New York Times that in 1996, Harvey Weinstein asked her for a massage and tried to remove her top. She said she never came forward, explaining, "This is Miramax. You can't say anything."

      Credit: Mark Davis / Getty Images

    • Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

      In 2015, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, a former Miss Italy finalist, reported that Harvey Weinstein assaulted her to the NYPD. The New Yorker cited an audio recording she made with the help of a police wire wherein Weinstein admitted to groping her. The district attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence to press charges.

      Credit: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

    • Asia Argento

      Italian actress Asia Argento told the New Yorker that in 1997, Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her after she repeatedly said "no" and that she didn't stop him because she was afraid he would "crush" her. 

      "I know he has crushed a lot of people before," she said. "That's why this story—in my case, it's twenty years old, some of them are older—has never come out."

      Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

    • Rosanna Arquette

      Actress Rosanna Arquette told the New Yorker that in the early '90s, Harvey Weinstein greeted her in a hotel in just a bathrobe and put her hand on his genitals. She said after she rejected his advances, her career suffered. She also said she believes she lost at least one role because of the incident. 

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Lauren Sivan

      TV reporter Lauren Sivan detailed an alleged 2007 encounter with Weinstein in a HuffPost report. Sivan, then working at a New York cable channel, Long Island 12, alleged that Weinstein cornered her in the hallway of a Manhattan restaurant closed to the public and masturbated in front of her.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    • Patricia Arquette

      Patricia Arquette, sister of Rosanna Arquette, tweeted, "If there is a way to cure yourself of being a predator than I hope harvey learns what it is & shares it with the world. It's an epidemic." Later, on Twitter, Arquette praised her sister for speaking out. 

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lawrence

      Jennifer Lawrence said she found Harvey Weinstein's alleged behavior "inexcusable and absolutely upsetting." Lawrence, who won an Oscar for the Weinstein-produced "Silver Linings Playbook," said that she was unaware of the alleged conduct. She also thanked the accusers for coming forward. 

      Credit: Reuters

    • Ben Affleck

      "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades," Affleck wrote in a statement about longtime colleague Harvey Weinstein. 

      Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

    • Matt Damon

      Matt Damon said he never saw any predatory behavior from Harvey Weinstein but that the stories have made him sick to his stomach.

      Damon told Deadline that change is necessary and overdue and that men have to be part of that. He praised the courage of the women who have spoken out with allegations against Weinstein.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

    • Glenn Close

      Glenn Close gave a statement to the New York Times about the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and said, "I'm sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad."

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Seth Rogen

      Actor Seth Rogen said on Twitter, "I believe all the women coming forward about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment. It takes bravery to do so."

      Credit: Getty

    • Michael Keaton

      Michael Keaton tweeted, "H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is 'leader of the free world' btw."

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    • Meryl Streep

      Meryl Streep called the reported conduct "disgraceful" in a statement to the Huffington Post and added, "The behavior is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar." She praised "the intrepid women who raised their voices."

      Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Reuters

    • Kate Winslet

      "The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace," Kate Winslet told Variety. "I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways."

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Emma Watson

      Emma Watson did not call out Harvey Weinstein by name, but as the New Yorker story broke, she tweeted, "I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop."

      Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

    • Julianne Moore

      Julianne Moore tweeted, "Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others."

      Credit: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

    • Lena Dunham

      Lena Dunham tweeted that she was "grateful" for the New York Times report: "Because of them the facts could no longer be denied." She also wrote an opinion piece for the Times and urged the men of Hollywood to speak out against abuse, writing, "Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for? What will you refuse to accept anymore? What will you say to fill the void and change the standard?"

      Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

    • Hillary Clinton

      Hillary Clinton, seen here with Weinstein at a 2004 film premiere, issued a statement saying she was "shocked and appalled" by the revelations. Weinstein was a prominent fundraiser for Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

      "The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior," Clinton said in the statement.

      Credit: Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    • Amber Tamblyn

      Amber Tamblyn thanked New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor "for putting in the hard work for women everywhere." She also tweeted her support for Rose McGowan. 

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Mark Ruffalo

      Mark Ruffalo tweeted,"To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses."

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

    • Jessica Chastain

      Jessica Chastain tweeted that she was "warned from the beginning" about Harvey Weinstein. She tweeted, "The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again."

      Credit: Alberto Pizzoli / AFP/Getty Images

    • George Clooney

      George Clooney told the Daily Beast: "It's indefensible. That's the only word you can start with. ... I've known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We've had dinners, we've been on location together, we've had arguments. But I can tell you that I've never seen any of this behavior—ever."

      Credit: Getty

    • Judi Dench

      Dame Judi Dench, who starred in numerous Weinstein films, said in a statement, "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out." 

      Dench famously once had her makeup artist draw a fake tattoo of Weinstein's name on her butt as a joke. 

      Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

    • Judd Apatow

      Judd Apatow tweeted, "What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims?"

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    • Anthony Bourdain

      Anthony Bourdain, whose girlfriend Asia Argento alleges Harvey Weinstein raped her, has tweeted several times about Weinstein in wake of the scandal. One tweet says, "Can we use the word "rapist" now? #Weinstein"

      Credit: Craig Barritt

    • Kevin Smith

      Kevin Smith tweeted, "He financed the first 14 years of my career -- and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed."

      Credit: Bryan Bedder

    • Zoe Kazan

      Zoe Kazan tweeted, "In all the discussion re: Weinstein, not seeing enough about *how* & *why* a predator can fly under the radar in an industry for so long."

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images