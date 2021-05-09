NYT's Jodi Kantor on misconduct allegations at Ford: "Work was used as leverage" Allegations of sexual harassment have toppled powerful people from Hollywood to Capitol Hill this year, but a new investigation by the New York Times gives voice to blue-collar workers. The article explores decades of sexual misconduct at two Ford auto plants in Chicago. CBS News contributor and New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the kind of alleged behavior women there endured for years, the systems that enable harassment and Ford's response to the allegations.