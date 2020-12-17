New York City sees more snow in one day than all of last winter season

New York City just got hit with its first snowstorm of the season — and saw more snow fall in one day than during all of last winter, according to forecasters.

As of just after midnight on Thursday, 6.5 inches of snow and sleet covered Central Park, which is more than the 4.8 inches seen in the 2019-2020 winter season, the National Weather Service tweeted.

"It's been years since we've had this kind of challenge," city Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday morning.

Almost 11 inches had accumulated in the Bronx by midday, while the rest of the city was seeing about 5-6 inches, according to the mayor.

Still, outdoor dining will be able to resume in Manhattan on Thursday evening, the mayor announced at a press conference. Another update on dining will be given later in the day for the city's other four boroughs.

Schools across New York City will also reopen for in-person learning on Friday, after being closed for the storm.