Masks will be mandated in all New York indoor public places that do not require COVID vaccination

New York's governor has ordered a mask mandate at all indoor public places unless a COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in effect at a particular business or venue. The measure is effective starting on Monday until January 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The requirement will apply to both staff and patrons.

"We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," she said. "I want to thank the more than 80 percent of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."

Hochul said the mandate is necessary because of increasing cases and hospitalizations, as well as insufficient rates of vaccination in some areas.

Nearly three dozen upstate hospitals have suspended elective surgeries, except in serious cases, under an emergency order from the governor, CBS New York reports.

Hochul has also ordered 1 million test kits to be distributed across the state, especially to schools.