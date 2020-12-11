Indoor dining in New York City will be banned starting Monday, Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that indoor dining in New York City will not be allowed starting Monday due to COVID-19. Outdoor dining and takeout can continue, he said.

The virus transmission rate in the state has climbed to 1.3, meaning an additional 1.3 people are infected for every case. "Once that number is over one you're in a problematic state, and this is a problematic situation," Cuomo said Friday at a briefing.

"Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC's density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk," the governor tweeted.

He reported more than 5,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 10,500 new infections across the state, as well as 87 more fatalities. The majority of new cases — 74% — are now coming from household gatherings, or "living room spread."

The situation in hospitals, however, is better than it was in the spring, when the city was hit hard by a surge of the virus. Thirty percent fewer patients are now in ICUs, and 50% fewer are intubated, said the governor.

"We had a 23% death rate in the spring. That is now down to 8%," he said.

The state is planning to soon start distributing a COVID-19 vaccine. An initial 170,000 Pfizer doses are expected to arrive in the coming days, followed by 346,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine during the week of Christmas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will work quickly to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use after an advisory panel voted in favor of it. Once emergency use is approved, a massive effort will kick off to get nearly 3 million doses of the vaccine to hospitals and drug stores across the country.

In New York, nursing home residents and staff will be prioritized for vaccinations, followed by "high-risk" hospital workers — emergency room workers, ICU staff and pulmonary department staff, Cuomo said earlier this week.