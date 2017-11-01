New York City attack: Ryan Nash identified as NYPD officer who shot suspect

NEW YORK — Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured after police say a driver turned onto a bike path near the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan and started plowing into pedestrians Tuesday afternoon.

If not for the actions of a quick-thinking five-year veteran of the NYPD, the death toll could have been even higher.

The truck rammed several people on the path from behind and ultimately crashed into a school bus at Chambers Street.

A man came out of the truck after striking the school bus wielding what appeared to be two weapons. The weapons turned out to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun, NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Witnesses told the NYPD the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov — an Uzbek national from Tampa, Florida — shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is great" in Arabic when he jumped out of the truck.

CBS

Sources told CBS New York that's when 1st Precinct Officer Ryan Nash shot Saipov one time in the abdomen. The suspect was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where he's currently undergoing questioning. Saipov was in critical condition but expected to survive.

Officer Nash, a native of Medford, Long Island, was also taken to Bellevue for ringing in his ears. He was otherwise unhurt, the station reported.

Police sources told CBS New York Nash joined the department in July 2012 and is a very active cop with more than 50 arrests to his record.

It wasn't immediately clear whether or not he had been released from Bellevue.