New photos show demolition of White House's East Wing to make way for Trump-backed ballroom

A photographer captured images on Friday that show a demolition site in place of the White House's East Wing, which was torn down last month and is set to be replaced by a 90,000-square-foot ballroom championed by President Trump.

The photos — taken by Andrew Leyden at the top of the Washington Monument, which recently reopened after the government shutdown ended — show the site that once housed the East Wing is now mostly clear of debris, which was hauled away starting last month.

Crews continue to remove the East Wing of the White House and prepare for the ballroom's construction as seen from the newly reopened Washington Monument on Nov. 14. Andrew Leyden / Getty Images

Construction crews work on the East Wing site. Andrew Leyden / Getty Images

The East Wing was first built in 1902 and renovated in 1942. Its sudden demolition has drawn controversy, with critics arguing it was done without enough public input and questioning the design plans for the $300 million, donor-funded ballroom. Mr. Trump had initially said the ballroom project "won't interfere with the current building."

The Trump administration has defended the move and called the criticism "manufactured outrage," pointing out that other presidents have modified the White House complex and arguing that the ballroom will be a useful addition to a building with few large event spaces.

A White House official said last month that the administration will submit plans for the ballroom to the National Capital Planning Commission, a board that oversees federal construction in the D.C. area. But the official noted the commission usually isn't involved in demolitions.