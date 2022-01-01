States across the country ring in 2022 with new laws that will go into effect

From marijuana to minimum wage, states across the country are ringing in 2022 with new laws that will go into effect in the new year. January 1 is typically a day when laws passed in the previous year go on the books, Christina Ruffini reports for "CBS Saturday Morning."

The nation's capital will join 15 states where recreational pot is legal. New York will become the second largest state after California where it's legal to light up.

And while the federal minimum wage has stayed stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009, 25 states will be upping theirs in the next year, with most topping $10 an hour.

In California, pigs will get better pens, and chickens will be able to spread their wings with tough new welfare regulations for farm animals in the state, although they're likely to be challenged in court.

Washington state and Delaware will restrict single-use plastic, including bags and take-out utensils.

Connecticut will allow "granny pods" or garage apartments to be rented out in residential areas and single family homes.

And in Illinois, Hayli Martenez inspired a new law that will allow kids under 16 to run a lemonade stand without a permit, after hers was shut down by the health department.

"If she's got the initiative to run a lemonade stand, she should be able to make a little money running a lemonade stand," said Illinois State Senator Patrick Joyce.