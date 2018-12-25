New Jersey surgery center may have infected patients

Thousands of people who were treated at an outpatient surgery center in northern New Jersey are being urged to get their blood tested after a state investigation found unsanitary conditions at the facility. CBS New York reports the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook is alerting 3,778 patients that they may have been exposed to infections.

The warning covers people who had procedures there between January and Sept. 7, 2018.

In a letter to patients, the center said "during this time period, lapses in infection control in sterilization/cleaning instruments and the injection of medications may have exposed patients to bloodborne pathogens."

A state investigation found staff members were not following proper procedures. Officials shut down the facility from September 7 through September 28. It reopened after that.

The HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Google Maps

The surgery center says it has improved its infection control and medication dispensing procedures, hired new staff and trained them on sterile processing, and has cleaned and repaired all instruments.

The center says the risk of infection is low, but health officials still want people to get tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

"It is important to note that to date, there have not been reports of any infections or illness related to the investigation. However, HealthPlus and the New Jersey Department of Health are recommending that those patients get tested as soon as possible," HealthPlus Surgery Center Administrator Betty McCabe said in a statement. "We recognize that this may be upsetting to our patients, and we are taking this matter very seriously and taking steps to assist them during this process."

Patients will be able to schedule a blood test at no charge to them, paid for by HealthPlus.