These are all the shows being renewed and canceled this year on network TV

"The Big Bang Theory" goes out on top

Each May, network television executives unveil plans for which new shows will premiere, which fan-favorites are getting renewed, and which stragglers are mercifully canceled. 2019 is no different, as executives at the five main broadcast networks—CBS, ABC, NBC, The CW and Fox—have made their decisions about programming for the coming year.

Certain shows coming back are iconic names in the annals of network television: On CBS, "60 Minutes" begins its 52nd season since its premiere in 1968, while hit comedy "The Big Bang Theory" concludes with a 12th and final season; ABC's "The Bachelor" enters its 24th season of reality T.V. drama; and FOX's "The Simpsons" will keep audiences laughing for a 32nd season.

Below is a cheat sheet put together by our friends at Entertainment Tonight which provides a snapshot of the scheduling and lineup for each network channel.

CBS

Renewed:

48 Hours - Season 32

60 Minutes - Season 52

Big Brother - Season 21 (No formal announcement, but Julie Chen says she will return)

Blue Bloods - Season 10

Bull - Season 4

Criminal Minds - Season 15 (Final season)

Elementary - Season 7 (Final season)

FBI - Season 2

God Friended Me - Season 2

Hawaii Five-0 - Season 10

MacGyver - Season 3

Madam Secretary - Season 6

Magnum, P.I. - Season 2

Man With a Plan - Season 4

Mom - through Season 8

NCIS - Season 17

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 11

NCIS: New Orleans - Season 6

The Neighborhood - Season 2

Ransom - Season 3

SEAL Team - Season 3

S.W.A.T. - Season 3

Young Sheldon - through Season 4

Final Season:

The Big Bang Theory - Season 12 (Series finale on May 16)

Canceled:

Fam

Happy Together

Life in Pieces

Murphy Brown

Salvation

Awaiting Decision:

The Amazing Race - Season 30 (Premieres May 22)

Celebrity Big Brother

The Code

Instinct - Season 2 (Premieres June 19)

The Red Line

Survivor (Likely returning for Seasons 39 and 40)

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

All Rise (Stars Marg Helgenberger)

Bob Hearts Abisola (Stars Billy Gardell)

Broke (Stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette)

Carol's Second Act (Stars Patricia Heaton)

Evil (Stars Westworld's Katja Herbers)

FBI: Most Wanted (FBI spinoff starring Julian McMahon)

Tommy (Stars Edie Falco)

The Unicorn (Stars Walton Goggins)

Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco on "The Big Bang Theory." CBS

ABC

Renewed:

A Million Little Things - Season 2

American Housewife - Season 4

The Bachelor - Season 24

Bachelor in Paradise - Season 6

The Bachelorette - Season 15 (Premieres May 13)

Black-ish - Season 6

Bless This Mess - Season 2

The Conners - Season 2

Dancing With the Stars - Season 28

Fresh Off the Boat - Season 6

The Goldbergs - Season 7

The Good Doctor - Season 3

Grey's Anatomy - through Season 17

How to Get Away With Murder - Season 6

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - through Season 7

Modern Family - Season 11 (Final season)

The Rookie - Season 2

Schooled - Season 2

Single Parents - Season 2

Station 19 - Season 3

Canceled:

The Fix

For the People

The Kids Are Alright

Speechless

Splitting Up Together

Take Two

Whiskey Cavalier

Yet to Premiere:

Grand Hotel (Premieres June 17)

Reef Break (Premieres in summer)

Awaiting Decision:

American Idol

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

The Baker and the Beauty (Stars Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley)

Emergence (Stars Allison Tolman)

For Life

Mixed-ish (Black-ish prequel)

United We Fall (Stars Will Sasso)

Untitled Cobie Smulders Drama (Based on Stumptown graphic novels, stars Cobie Smulders)

Nick and Jen's breakup on the "Bachelor in Paradise" 2016 finale. ABC

The CW

Renewed:

The 100 - Season 7

All American - Season 2

Arrow - Season 8 (Final season)

Black Lightning- Season 3

Burden of Truth - Season 2

Charmed - Season 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 5

Dynasty- Season 3

The Flash - Season 6

In the Dark - Season 2

Legacies - Season 2

The Outpost - Season 2

Riverdale - Season 4

Roswell, New Mexico - Season 2

Supergirl - Season 5

Supernatural - Season 15 (Final season)

Final Season:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 4

Jane the Virgin - Season 5

iZombie - Season 5

Canceled:

None

Awaiting Decision:

None

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

Batwoman (Stars Ruby Rose)

Bulletproof (Premieres in summer)

Katy Keene (Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale and Ashleigh Murray)

Nancy Drew (Stars newcomer Kennedy McMann)

FOX

Renewed:

9-1-1 - Season 3

Bob's Burgers - Season 10

Empire - Season 6 (Final season)

Family Guy - Season 18

Last Man Standing - Season 8 (Second season on Fox)

The Masked Singer- through Season 3

The Orville - Season 3

The Resident - Season 3

The Simpsons - through Season 32

Final Season:

Gotham - Season 5

Canceled:

The Cool Kids

The Gifted

Lethal Weapon

The Passage

Proven Innocent

Rel

Star

Awaiting Decision:

None

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

9-1-1: Lone Star (9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe)

BH90210 (Premieres Aug. 7)

Bless the Harts

Deputy (Stars True Detective's Stephen Dorff)

Duncanville

Filthy Rich (Stars Kim Cattrall)

The Great North

Next (Stars John Slattery)

Prodigal Son (Stars Michael Sheen)

Outmatched (Stars Jason Biggs)

Untitled Jason Katims Drama (Based on Australia's Sisters, stars Brittany Snow and Emily Osment)

"The Simpsons" is set to become the longest-running scripted primetime series on TV. Fox

NBC

Renewed:

America's Got Talent: Champions - Season 2

The Blacklist - Season 7

Blindspot - Season 5 (Final season)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 7 (Second season on NBC)

Chicago Fire - Season 8

Chicago Med - Season 5

Chicago PD - Season 7

Good Girls - Season 3

The Good Place - Season 4

Law & Order: SVU - Season 21

Manifest - Season 2

New Amsterdam - Season 2

Superstore - Season 5

This Is Us - through Season 6

The Voice - Season 17

Will & Grace- Season 3 (11th season overall)

World of Dance - Season 4

Canceled:

I Feel Bad

Marlon

Midnight, Texas

Trial & Error

Yet to Premiere:

The InBetween (Premieres May 29)

Awaiting Decision:

Abby's

A.P. Bio

The Enemy Within

The Village

New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:

Bluff City Law (Stars Jimmy Smits)

Council of Dads (Stars Clive Standen)

Indebted (Stars Fran Drescher, Adam Pally and Abby Elliott)

The Kenan Show (Stars Kenan Thompson)

Law & Order: Hate Crimes (Being redeveloped)

Lincoln (Stars Russell Hornsby and Arielle Kebbel)

Perfect Harmony (Stars Bradley Whitford)

Sunnyside (Stars Kal Penn)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Stars Jane Levy)