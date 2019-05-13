These are all the shows being renewed and canceled this year on network TV
Each May, network television executives unveil plans for which new shows will premiere, which fan-favorites are getting renewed, and which stragglers are mercifully canceled. 2019 is no different, as executives at the five main broadcast networks—CBS, ABC, NBC, The CW and Fox—have made their decisions about programming for the coming year.
Certain shows coming back are iconic names in the annals of network television: On CBS, "60 Minutes" begins its 52nd season since its premiere in 1968, while hit comedy "The Big Bang Theory" concludes with a 12th and final season; ABC's "The Bachelor" enters its 24th season of reality T.V. drama; and FOX's "The Simpsons" will keep audiences laughing for a 32nd season.
Below is a cheat sheet put together by our friends at Entertainment Tonight which provides a snapshot of the scheduling and lineup for each network channel.
CBS
Renewed:
48 Hours - Season 32
60 Minutes - Season 52
Big Brother - Season 21 (No formal announcement, but Julie Chen says she will return)
Blue Bloods - Season 10
Bull - Season 4
Criminal Minds - Season 15 (Final season)
Elementary - Season 7 (Final season)
FBI - Season 2
God Friended Me - Season 2
Hawaii Five-0 - Season 10
MacGyver - Season 3
Madam Secretary - Season 6
Magnum, P.I. - Season 2
Man With a Plan - Season 4
Mom - through Season 8
NCIS - Season 17
NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 11
NCIS: New Orleans - Season 6
The Neighborhood - Season 2
Ransom - Season 3
SEAL Team - Season 3
S.W.A.T. - Season 3
Young Sheldon - through Season 4
Final Season:
The Big Bang Theory - Season 12 (Series finale on May 16)
Canceled:
Fam
Happy Together
Life in Pieces
Murphy Brown
Salvation
Awaiting Decision:
The Amazing Race - Season 30 (Premieres May 22)
Celebrity Big Brother
The Code
Instinct - Season 2 (Premieres June 19)
The Red Line
Survivor (Likely returning for Seasons 39 and 40)
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
All Rise (Stars Marg Helgenberger)
Bob Hearts Abisola (Stars Billy Gardell)
Broke (Stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette)
Carol's Second Act (Stars Patricia Heaton)
Evil (Stars Westworld's Katja Herbers)
FBI: Most Wanted (FBI spinoff starring Julian McMahon)
Tommy (Stars Edie Falco)
The Unicorn (Stars Walton Goggins)
ABC
Renewed:
A Million Little Things - Season 2
American Housewife - Season 4
The Bachelor - Season 24
Bachelor in Paradise - Season 6
The Bachelorette - Season 15 (Premieres May 13)
Black-ish - Season 6
Bless This Mess - Season 2
The Conners - Season 2
Dancing With the Stars - Season 28
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 6
The Goldbergs - Season 7
The Good Doctor - Season 3
Grey's Anatomy - through Season 17
How to Get Away With Murder - Season 6
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - through Season 7
Modern Family - Season 11 (Final season)
The Rookie - Season 2
Schooled - Season 2
Single Parents - Season 2
Station 19 - Season 3
Canceled:
The Fix
For the People
The Kids Are Alright
Speechless
Splitting Up Together
Take Two
Whiskey Cavalier
Yet to Premiere:
Grand Hotel (Premieres June 17)
Reef Break (Premieres in summer)
Awaiting Decision:
American Idol
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
The Baker and the Beauty (Stars Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley)
Emergence (Stars Allison Tolman)
For Life
Mixed-ish (Black-ish prequel)
United We Fall (Stars Will Sasso)
Untitled Cobie Smulders Drama (Based on Stumptown graphic novels, stars Cobie Smulders)
The CW
Renewed:
The 100 - Season 7
All American - Season 2
Arrow - Season 8 (Final season)
Black Lightning- Season 3
Burden of Truth - Season 2
Charmed - Season 2
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 5
Dynasty- Season 3
The Flash - Season 6
In the Dark - Season 2
Legacies - Season 2
The Outpost - Season 2
Riverdale - Season 4
Roswell, New Mexico - Season 2
Supergirl - Season 5
Supernatural - Season 15 (Final season)
Final Season:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 4
Jane the Virgin - Season 5
iZombie - Season 5
Canceled:
None
Awaiting Decision:
None
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Batwoman (Stars Ruby Rose)
Bulletproof (Premieres in summer)
Katy Keene (Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale and Ashleigh Murray)
Nancy Drew (Stars newcomer Kennedy McMann)
FOX
Renewed:
9-1-1 - Season 3
Bob's Burgers - Season 10
Empire - Season 6 (Final season)
Family Guy - Season 18
Last Man Standing - Season 8 (Second season on Fox)
The Masked Singer- through Season 3
The Orville - Season 3
The Resident - Season 3
The Simpsons - through Season 32
Final Season:
Gotham - Season 5
Canceled:
The Cool Kids
The Gifted
Lethal Weapon
The Passage
Proven Innocent
Rel
Star
Awaiting Decision:
None
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
9-1-1: Lone Star (9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe)
BH90210 (Premieres Aug. 7)
Bless the Harts
Deputy (Stars True Detective's Stephen Dorff)
Duncanville
Filthy Rich (Stars Kim Cattrall)
The Great North
Next (Stars John Slattery)
Prodigal Son (Stars Michael Sheen)
Outmatched (Stars Jason Biggs)
Untitled Jason Katims Drama (Based on Australia's Sisters, stars Brittany Snow and Emily Osment)
NBC
Renewed:
America's Got Talent: Champions - Season 2
The Blacklist - Season 7
Blindspot - Season 5 (Final season)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 7 (Second season on NBC)
Chicago Fire - Season 8
Chicago Med - Season 5
Chicago PD - Season 7
Good Girls - Season 3
The Good Place - Season 4
Law & Order: SVU - Season 21
Manifest - Season 2
New Amsterdam - Season 2
Superstore - Season 5
This Is Us - through Season 6
The Voice - Season 17
Will & Grace- Season 3 (11th season overall)
World of Dance - Season 4
Canceled:
I Feel Bad
Marlon
Midnight, Texas
Trial & Error
Yet to Premiere:
The InBetween (Premieres May 29)
Awaiting Decision:
Abby's
A.P. Bio
The Enemy Within
The Village
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Bluff City Law (Stars Jimmy Smits)
Council of Dads (Stars Clive Standen)
Indebted (Stars Fran Drescher, Adam Pally and Abby Elliott)
The Kenan Show (Stars Kenan Thompson)
Law & Order: Hate Crimes (Being redeveloped)
Lincoln (Stars Russell Hornsby and Arielle Kebbel)
Perfect Harmony (Stars Bradley Whitford)
Sunnyside (Stars Kal Penn)
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Stars Jane Levy)