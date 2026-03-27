Netflix raises its subscription prices for the second time in 2 years. Here are the new fees.

Netflix subscribers will have to pay more to watch their favorite TV shows and movies after the streaming platform raised its prices.

The price hike, implemented this week, raises the cost of the standard plan with ads by $1 a month and the cost of the standard and premium plans by $2 a month, according to pricing posted on its website. Netflix raised its prices by similar amounts in January 2025, when it was expanding into live programming. The last price jump before that came in October 2023.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The updated subscription fees are now in effect for new members, while existing members will be notified in the coming weeks, according to CBS News New York.

Netflix has recently expanded its live offerings, debuting Major League Baseball this year. The company has also moved to integrate more video episodes of podcasts onto its platform, such as Barstool Sports and several iHeartMedia shows.

The streaming platform's revenue jumped nearly 16% from 2024 to 2025, according to data from market analytics provider S&P Capital IQ. The California-based company's stock rose 1.13% before the opening bell on Friday.

Netflix's new pricing plans