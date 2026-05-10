Iran war is "not over" until highly enriched uranium is removed, Israel's Netanyahu says

Amid a fragile U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war with Iran is "not over."

In an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, Netanyahu told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that highly enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran and the country's enrichment facilities need to be dismantled.

"Now, we've degraded a lot of it," Netanyahu said, referring to Iran's nuclear capabilities, as well as its proxy forces in other countries and its missile-making capacity. " But all that is still there, and there's work to be done."

International monitors estimate that Iran still has around 970 pounds of nearly bomb-grade uranium.

"You go in, and you take it out," Netanyahu said of potential removal plans. If an agreement is reached, it would be "the best way" to remove Iran's highly-enriched uranium, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu refused to specify what would happen if an agreement was not reached with Iran regarding its nuclear material. .

"I'm not going to give a timetable to it, but I'm going to say that's a terrifically important mission," Netanyahu said.

Watch more of Major Garrett's interview with Netanyahu Sunday on 60 Minutes.