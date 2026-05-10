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Iran war is "not over" until highly enriched uranium is removed, Israel's Netanyahu says

By
Major Garrett
Major Garrett
Chief Washington Correspondent
Major Garrett is CBS News' chief Washington correspondent. He's also the host of "The Takeout," a weekly multi-platform interview show on politics, policy and pop culture.
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Major Garrett,
Aliza Chasan
Digital Content Producer
Aliza Chasan is a Digital Content Producer for "60 Minutes" and CBSNews.com. She has previously written for outlets including PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition and DNAinfo. Aliza covers trending news, often focusing on crime and politics.
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Aliza Chasan

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Amid a fragile U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war with Iran is "not over."

In an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, Netanyahu told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that highly enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran and the country's enrichment facilities need to be dismantled. 

"Now, we've degraded a lot of it," Netanyahu said, referring to Iran's nuclear capabilities, as well as its proxy forces in other countries and its missile-making capacity. " But all that is still there, and there's work to be done."

International monitors estimate that Iran still has around 970 pounds of nearly bomb-grade uranium. 

"You go in, and you take it out," Netanyahu said of potential removal plans. If  an agreement is reached, it would be "the best way" to remove Iran's highly-enriched uranium, Netanyahu said. 

Netanyahu refused to specify what would happen if an agreement was not reached with Iran regarding its nuclear material. .

"I'm not going to give a timetable to it, but I'm going to say that's a terrifically important mission," Netanyahu said.

Watch more of Major Garrett's interview with Netanyahu Sunday on 60 Minutes.

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