How to watch the 2019 NBA draft – date, time, channel, live stream, location, draft order
The 2019 NBA draft is on Thursday night as all eyes will be on the New Orleans Pelicans who are expected to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick. The Pelicans hold two picks in the top five following their trade of star center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.
Other teams looking to improve on Thursday will be the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, two squads with long playoff droughts. Other teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics have multiple picks in the first round of the draft.
When is the 2019 NBA Draft
- Date: Thursday, June 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
How to watch the NBA Draft
- Free online stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews
- Official broadcast: ESPN
- Follow: Draft Tracker, Mock draft from CBS Sports
There will be no shortage of talent available in the draft. Williamson's Duke teammates, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, are both expected to be picked in the first round. Jarrett Culver and DeAndre Hunter, two stars from the 2019 national title game between Virginia and Texas Tech, will be available in the lottery. And then there is trio of talented point guards, Ja Morant, Darius Garland and Coby White, all of whom are expected to be taken early on.
Take a look below at everything you need to know about watching the 2019 NBA draft.
Round 1 Draft Order
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Memphis Grizzlies
- New York Knicks
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Phoenix Suns
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Atlanta Hawks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Charlotte Hornets
- Miami Heat
- Boston Celtics
- Detroit Pistons
- Orlando Magic
- Atlanta Hawks
- Indiana Pacers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Boston Celtics
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Boston Celtics
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Brooklyn Nets
- Golden State Warriors
- San Antonio Spurs
- Detroit Pistons