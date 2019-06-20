Zion Williamson selected by New Orleans Pelicans with 1st pick in 2019 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Duke forward Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday. The Pelicans missed the playoffs in 2019 and are hoping to replace the former face of their franchise, Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans traded Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers after the former No. 1 pick requested a trade months prior.

Murray State's Ja Morant was the second player off the board and will begin his professional career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Zion Williamson poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans on June 20, 2019. Getty

This story is breaking and will be updated.