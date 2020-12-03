Watch Live: The 98th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting

Washington — The National Christmas Tree, erected in front of the White House, will officially be lit to commemorate the holiday season as a year that has been marked by a pandemic and bruising presidential campaign draws to a close.

The Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, stands at 30-feet tall on the Ellipse, located in President's Park between the White House and the Washington Monument. In addition to the lighting, a slate of singers are also set to perform, including Colton Dixon, Kellie Pickler and Jillian Cardarelli, as well as "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

How to Watch the 98th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting

What: The 98th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting

When: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The Ellipse

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump lit the National Christmas Tree on Monday, and their appearance will be featured in a virtual ceremony.

Surrounding the National Christmas Tree are 56 state, district and territory trees and ornaments tailored to each place, all of which can be viewed by the public.

The lighting of the National Christmas Tree dates back to 1923, when then-President Calvin Coolidge did the honors.