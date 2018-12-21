Police negotiate to get climber down from National Christmas Tree near White House

Police in Washington, D.C. were forced to negotiate with a man who climbed the National Christmas Tree near the White House on Friday, CBS affiliate WUSA reports. U.S. Park Police confirmed that a man climbed the Christmas tree located in The Ellipse near the White House.

The man came down from the tree on his own around 6:55 p.m., police told WUSA. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It's unclear why or how the man climbed the tree.

The pageant area surrounding the National Christmas tree will remain closed for the rest of Friday night.

It is unclear if the man will face any charges.