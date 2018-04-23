Nashville Waffle House shooting: Police say Travis Reinking shows signs of "significant instability"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An intense manhunt continues for the suspect in a Waffle House restaurant shooting that killed four people as police say is considered highly mentally unstable, armed and dangerous.

Police are warning residents of a Nashville neighborhood to beware of the alleged killer. More than 80 Nashville police officers continued to search for Travis Reinking early Monday, authorities said. Monday, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said there have been no confirmed sightings of the suspect.

Metro Nashville Police Department / AP

Reinking was nearly naked, wearing only a green jacket and brandishing an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot, then stormed the restaurant, police say. In addition to the four people killed, four were wounded. Police credit a quick-thinking customer who wrestled the gun away from the suspect for preventing more loss of life.

Aaron confirmed Reinking stole a BMW from a dealership on Tuesday. Brentwood police initially gave chase, but the chase was suspended due to the vehicle's GPS capability. It was recovered the same day from Reinking's home.

Aaron said Reinking was working in the crane or construction trade and arrived in the area in the fall of 2017. He was fired or dismissed from his job about three weeks ago and got a similar job, but hadn't shown up for work in recent days.

Aaron said there is a "suspicion" Reinking may have been preparing to change his clip or magazine and could have caused further loss of life.

"We do fully believe he had so much fire power with him .. he could have continued real devastation to the persons that survived there in the Waffle House," Aaron said.

Aaron said the suspect has shown signs of "significant instability" and it's law enforcement's first priority to find him.

"We are significantly focused on finding this man that we all deem to be a danger to this community," Aaron said.