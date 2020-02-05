Memes flood the internet after Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's State of the Union speech

Nancy Pelosi is once again the star of the internet. The speaker of the House, who has received the meme treatment several times in the past, has once again inspired an avalanche of social media reactions after she ripped up President Trump's State of the Union speech as soon as he finished speaking on Tuesday night.

Pelosi stared at Mr. Trump standing in front of her and tore the pages of his speech in half – as everyone in Congress and millions of Americans watched at home. The viral moment came after Trump appeared to snub the speaker of the House when she extended her hand for a shake before he began his address.

The moment Pelosi tore up the speech was instantly replayed thousands of times on television and social media and then, it morphed into memes.

Even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined in on the viral fun by posting a meme of Lisa Simpson crying over papers. The image is from a 1991 episode of "The Simpsons" in which Lisa becomes upset during a trip to Washington D.C. – because she learns politicians can be corrupt.

Some social media users questioned if Pompeo even knew the episode his meme was referencing. Others didn't think Pelosi's speech-tearing was in good form and shared their outrage on social media.

As she left the Capitol Building that night, Pelosi told a group of reporters she tore up the speech "because it was a manifesto of mistruths."

This is not the first time her moxie has gone viral. Pelosi's sideways clapping at President Trump during last year's State of the Union also gained widespread attention and was played up on social media, with many calling her a petty queen.

She cemented her place on that throne in December, when she stopped dead in her tracks to tell a reporter "don't mess with me."

Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen asked at the end of a press conference if Pelosi hates President Trump. She called the president "a coward" and "cruel," but she said she still prays for him — saying as a Catholic, she resents the use of the word "hate."

She the warned the reporter, "Don't mess with me." Sure enough, #DontMessWithNancy began trending – and Pelosi endorsed the trend herself.

After Tuesday night's State of the Union address, Pelosi released a longer statement in response to Trump's speech.