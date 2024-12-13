Watch CBS News
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury on overseas trip

By Stefan Becket

Washington — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in the hospital after sustaining an injury on an overseas trip in Luxembourg, her office said Friday.

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals."

Krager said Pelosi "looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon" and said she continues to work from the hospital. 

Pelosi, 84, served as Democratic leader in the House for 15 years, including two stints as speaker, before stepping aside two years ago. She won another term in Congress in November, and remains an influential party figure. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

