A mystery disease in Congo has led to over 50 deaths. Here's what to know about its potential to spread.

Mysterious illness claims dozens of lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

A mystery illness has caused over 50 deaths amid multiple outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, doctors say.

At least 431 cases have been reported across at least two villages in a northwest region of the central African nation, according to the most recent bulletin from the World Health Organization's Africa office on Feb. 16.

Preliminary investigations traced the first outbreak to three children who became sick and died after eating a bat carcass, the bulletin says.

"What has many public health officials concerned is hearing that some of these kids who died consumed a bat carcass," Dr. Céline Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, said on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday.

Bats can carry many different infectious diseases, including Ebola and coronaviruses, Gounder said.

But a number of questions remain about the outbreaks. Here's what we know.

How many deaths have been linked to the mystery disease in Congo?

At least 53 deaths have been reported, the bulletin from the WHO's Africa office says. The initial outbreak reported at least 12 cases and 8 deaths, while the second cluster reported at least 419 cases and 45 deaths.

Gounder, who is an infectious disease expert, said it is unclear if the outbreaks are related.

The interval between the onset of symptoms and death has been just 48 hours in the majority of cases, and "that's what's really worrying," Serge Ngalebato, medical director of Bikoro Hospital, a regional monitoring center, told The Associated Press on Monday.

A map from the World Health Organization shows where there are outbreaks of a mysterious illness. World Health Organization African Region

What causes the mystery disease in Congo?

While preliminary investigations linked the first outbreak to children who had eaten a bat carcass, the exact cause of the outbreaks remains unknown, the WHO's Africa office said. Additionally, because it's unknown if the outbreaks are linked, there could be separate causes.

So far, testing from both clusters has come back negative for Ebola and Marburg, a similar viral hemorrhagic fever, the WHO said.

"All the testing we have that's come back positive so far is malaria. So that is somewhat reassuring if this is an outbreak of malaria," Gounder said on "CBS Mornings Plus." "The question remains, why are people getting this sick and dying so quickly?"

Further testing and investigations "are ongoing to determine the cause of illness and deaths in the two health zone," the WHO bulletin said.

Infected individuals may be dying from sepsis, Gounder said, which is when the infection creates an inflammatory response in the blood.

"You're not able to maintain your blood pressures, you start to have organ failure," she said. "With all of these different infections, that's sort of the end stage and how people die."

Last year, another mystery flu-like illness that killed more than 143 people in another part of Congo was determined to be likely severe malaria.

How does the mystery disease in Congo spread?

The WHO's Africa office warns that the remote location of these outbreaks and weak health care infrastructure "increase the risk of further spread, requiring immediate high-level intervention to contain the outbreak."

But, transmission depends on what the illness is confirmed to be.

If it is malaria, Gounder said she's "not overly concerned" of the outbreaks sparking a global pandemic as it "should be fairly easy to contain."

People typically get malaria by being bitten by an infected mosquito. Less commonly, malaria can be transmitted through blood transfusion, organ transplant or the shared use of needles contaminated with blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Malaria can also be transmitted to an unborn infant before or during delivery.

However, Gounder said the outbreaks highlight another concern: the public health impact of President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization as well as cuts to federal agencies.

"Should we be worried about another pandemic? Absolutely," she said. "We have seen the emergence of infectious disease accelerate over the last couple of decades."

And pulling back staffing, such as layoffs at the CDC or dismantling USAID, will make on-the-ground investigations more difficult, she said.

While the CDC is in communication with the Ministry of Health in the DRC, Gounder said, "It certainly makes it harder when we're not part of the WHO team anymore, particularly in countries that are not very friendly, who are suspicious of the United States."

What are the symptoms of the mystery disease?

The symptoms of the patients include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and stiff neck, the WHO said.

"These are symptoms you could see with any number of infectious diseases," Gounder said. "What had some folks concerned about Ebola and related infections was that they were seeing blood in the vomit, in the stool, bloody noses. That can be a sign of that, but you can also see that with a condition like malaria."