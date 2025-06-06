Protests held after dozens arrested in immigration operations across Los Angeles

Dozens of people were arrested Friday in multiple immigration enforcement operations involving Homeland Security Investigations, the DEA and the FBI that took place across Los Angeles. The arrests prompted citywide protests.

The raids occurred in the Westlake District, downtown L.A., and South L.A., CBS News Los Angeles learned.

Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told CBS News Los Angeles in a statement that about 44 people were arrested in the operations.

"ICE officers and agents alongside partner law enforcement agencies, executed four federal search warrants at three locations in central Los Angeles," O'Keefe said. "Approximately 44 people were administratively arrested and one arrest for obstruction. The investigation remains ongoing, updates will follow as appropriate."

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, a nonprofit immigrant rights advocacy group, also estimated that at least 45 people had been taken into custody.

And in a previous statement, O'Keefe said federal agents were executing search warrants in downtown L.A. related to the "harboring of people illegally in the country."

Witness video and SKYCal aerial footage showed federal agents detaining people outside a Home Depot in the Westlake District, as well as outside a business in downtown LA.

Federal agents conduct immigration operations in Los Angeles. June 6, 2025. KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said the department was aware that ICE was conducting operations in the city, but that it is not involved and will not assist in any sort of mass deportations.

"I'm aware that these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos, so I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement," McDonnell said.

Sheriff Robert Luna echoed the sentiment, stating that the LA County Sheriff's Department does not enforce civil immigration law and that their goal is "enforcing state and local laws to ensure safety and well-being of our diverse communities throughout Los Angeles County."

SKYCal footage over downtown LA shows both FBI and HSI agents responding as at least two people were detained outside Ambiance Apparel on Towne Avenue. A crowd of people and some protesters gathered outside the location as the alleged operation was being carried out.

A third possible immigration operation also unfolded at a second Ambiance building in South L.A. near 15th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

Community organizers protest outside the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles after federal immigration authorities conducted immigration operations across L.A. on June 6, 2025. Damian Dovarganes / AP

The FBI, in a separate statement, said it was supporting the Department of Homeland Security in immigration operations all across the country.

"As we have been asked to do, we are sending Agents to participate in these immigration enforcement efforts. That includes assisting in cities where major operations are already underway and where we have special agents embedded on operational teams with DHS," the FBI said.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Ambiance for comment and is waiting for a response.

Later in the day, protesters began to march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles, stopping just off the side of the 101 Freeway on Aliso Street. They could be seen waving flags and holding signs criticizing ICE.

In a statement shared Friday to social media, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said that city officials Friday morning "received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles. As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organization. We will not stand for this."

Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California also condoned the operations in a statement, saying that "the ICE raids across Los Angeles today are a continuation of a disturbing pattern of extreme and cruel immigration enforcement operations across the country. These indiscriminate raids prove once again that the Trump administration cares about nothing but instilling harm and fear in our communities to drive immigrants into the shadows. It will not work."

Meanwhile, community leaders and activists converged in downtown L.A. on Friday afternoon for a press conference on the operations.

"Our community is under attack and is being terrorized. These are workers, these are fathers, these are mothers, and this has to stop. Immigration enforcement that is terrorizing our families throughout this country and picking up our people that we love must stop now," said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA.