Trump reacts to Mueller report, calls probe "illegal takedown that failed"

President Trump on Sunday reacted to the attorney general's summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, calling it a "complete and total exoneration."

"It was just announced there was no collusion with Russia, the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard," Mr. Trump told reporters in Florida before boarding Air Force One. "This was an illegal takedown that failed and, hopefully, somebody's going to be looking at the other side."

In a letter to lawmakers on Sunday, Attorney General William Barr summarized Mueller's report and his investigation into accusations Mr. Trump obstructed justice. Mueller's obstruction probe was a "thorough factual investigation" that made no determination as to whether the president broke the law. Mueller's wrote that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," according to Barr.

The president is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"No collusion, no obstruction. Thank you," Mr. Trump said.