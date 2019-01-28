Mueller probe "close to being completed," acting attorney general says

Washington — Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is "close to being completed," according to Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking over the department in November 2018, Whitaker responded to a question by CBS News correspondent Paula Reid, saying he's been "fully briefed" on Mueller's probe.

"Right now, you know, the investigation is I think close to being completed. And I hope that we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as possible," Whitaker said, referring to Mueller's tenure as director of the FBI.

A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment on Whitaker's remarks.

Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and any possible links to the Trump campaign began in May 2017, shortly after President Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey.