Mandatory evacuations ordered where fires ravaged parts of Southern California

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday for areas burned by the Holy Fire in Riverside County and Orange County, CBS Los Angeles reports. Heavy downpours in the Cleveland National Forest triggered the warnings to get out.

In Orange County, residents living at homes in Trabuco Canyon were ordered to evacuate, with road closures in effect on Trabuco Canyon at Rose Canyon and Plano Trabuco.

#OCSDPIO MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER Effective immediately, OCSD has issued an Evacuation Order (Mandatory) for the private residents within Trabuco Creek. Hard road closures in effect at Trabuco Canyon at Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon at Plano Trabuco. pic.twitter.com/szW52fb9K0 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) December 6, 2018

A flash flood warning for inland Orange County had been extended.

In Riverside County, residents in Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow were told to get out now.

MANDATORY EVACUATION in the following zones was ordered effective immediately today: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A. MUST GO NOW. @RivCoReady @CtyLakeElsinore #HolyFloodWatch pic.twitter.com/aQUTO3y9SX — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) December 6, 2018

The same areas had just been evacuated a week ago, when the first major winter storm of the season brought thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Several homes were damaged, but no one was injured or trapped.

In January, at least 20 people were killed in Montecito from mudslides after a downpour hit mountains devastated by a fire.

Riverside County officials also says the possibility of thunderstorms over the Cranston Fire burn area in the San Jacinto mountains could also prompt evacuations in those areas.

Elsewhere in California, a Southwest Airlines jet came to a skidding stop Thursday during heavy rain at Burbank Airport near Los Angeles. If not for concrete blocks designed to crumble and slow down the plane, the flight could have ended much more violently.