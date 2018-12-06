Mudslide closes part of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

LOS ANGELES — A mudslide closed Pacific Coast Highway and other roads in and around Malibu, where heavy rain loosened hillsides scarred by last month's wildfires. At least one vehicle was stuck in the muck on PCH and multiple accidents were reported on flooded Los Angeles-area freeways as the storm moved through Thursday.

Debris flows closed canyon roads in a Malibu neighborhood that saw homes burned in November and mudslides during thunderstorms last week. No evacuation orders have been issued. But a flash flood warning was issued for areas burned by the Woolsey, Hill and Thomas fires.

A portion of southbound State Route 170 in Los Angeles shut down during the morning commute after mud flowed onto the roadway.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Thursday marks the second day in a row that Southern California was drenched with rain. Forecasters predicted up to an inch and a half of rain, but the National Weather Service said two inches had fallen by 6:00 a.m.

#BREAKING #TRAFFICALERT: Both sides of Pacific Coast Highway closed at Leo Carillo State Beach in Malibu due to mudslide. Photo credit: LASD Reserve Officer Tommy Fakehany https://t.co/FJmBsvMkN4 pic.twitter.com/MJmz0eKras — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 6, 2018

The system, which is packing heavy winds, is expected to linger for much of the day before dissipating early Friday. Meanwhile, the storm is also bringing snow to the region's mountains. A winter weather advisory was issued for the San Gabriel Mountains until midnight, and drivers are being warned about slippery road conditions.