Full list of 2018 MTV Video Music Awards winners

Music stars gathered at New York's Radio City Hall on Monday for the MTV Video Music Awards. Cardi B hard the most nominations, with 10 nods. Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement awards ahead of the big night: the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

Nicki Minaj won the first award of the show for best hip-hop video for "Chun Li." Here's your full list of winners, updated live.

Artist of the year

Camila Cabello

Best Latin video

"Mi Gente," J. Balvin

Song of the year

"rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone

Best pop video

"No Tears left to Cry," Ariana Grande



Best hip-hop video

"Chun Li," Nicki Minaj



Push artist of the year

Hayley Kiyoko



Michael Jackson Vanguard Award