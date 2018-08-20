CBSN
By Andrea Park CBS News August 20, 2018, 9:44 PM

Full list of 2018 MTV Video Music Awards winners

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart present Nicki Minaj with the award for Best Hip Hop Video onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Last Updated Aug 20, 2018 10:38 PM EDT

Music stars gathered at New York's Radio City Hall on Monday for the MTV Video Music Awards. Cardi B hard the most nominations, with 10 nods. Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement awards ahead of the big night: the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. 

Nicki Minaj won the first award of the show for best hip-hop video for "Chun Li." Here's your full list of winners, updated live. 

Artist of the year

  • Camila Cabello

Best Latin video

  • "Mi Gente," J. Balvin

Song of the year

  • "rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone

Best pop video

  • "No Tears left to Cry," Ariana Grande

Best hip-hop video

  • "Chun Li," Nicki Minaj

Push artist of the year

  • Hayley Kiyoko

Michael Jackson Vanguard Award 

  • Jennifer Lopez
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular