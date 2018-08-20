Full list of 2018 MTV Video Music Awards winners

Last Updated Aug 20, 2018 10:38 PM EDT
Music stars gathered at New York's Radio City Hall on Monday for the MTV Video Music Awards. Cardi B hard the most nominations, with 10 nods. Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement awards ahead of the big night: the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.
Nicki Minaj won the first award of the show for best hip-hop video for "Chun Li." Here's your full list of winners, updated live.
Artist of the year
- Camila Cabello
Best Latin video
- "Mi Gente," J. Balvin
Song of the year
- "rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone
Best pop video
- "No Tears left to Cry," Ariana Grande
Best hip-hop video
- "Chun Li," Nicki Minaj
Push artist of the year
- Hayley Kiyoko
Michael Jackson Vanguard Award
- Jennifer Lopez