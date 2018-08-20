Music's most unpredictable night is here: MTV's Video Music Awards. This year's VMAs will take place at New York's Radio City Music Hall, with Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino from "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" hosting, along with actor Terrence J. and radio and TV personality Nessa.
MTV VMAs 2018: Live blog of winners, performers and snubs
Last Updated Aug 20, 2018 7:35 PM EDT
-
-
Stars arrive on the red carpet
7:35 p.m.: Stars are arriving on the VMAs red carpet, including Cardi B, who will open the show. The rapper wore a purple gown and showed off a new short hairstyle. Cardi B welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with husband Offset in July.
-
Taylor Swift snubbed
Cardi B is up for the most awards of the night, with 10 nods. Meanwhile, VMAs stalwart Taylor Swift was shut out from the awards' major categories.
-
What to expect
With the VMAs taking place just days after the death of Aretha Franklin, many music stars will likely pay tribute to the Queen of Soul. Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez (this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner) are among the performers slated to perform.
Cardi B will not perform, but she will open the show in her first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter.