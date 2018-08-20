CBSN

MTV VMAs 2018 red carpet gallery

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Click through to see more photos from the VMAs red carpet. 

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Keltie Knight

      Keltie Knight attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D

      Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Nessa

      Nessa attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt

    • Winnie Harlow

      Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt

    • Frankie Grande

      Frankie Grande attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    • Shawn Mendes

      Shawn Mendes attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • JWoww

      Jennifer "JWoww" Farley attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo

      Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Deena Cortese

      Deena Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Bazzi

      Bazzi attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Shanina Shaik

      Shanina Shaik attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Madison Beer

      Madison Beer attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Migos

      Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Nicky Hilton Rothschild

      Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Shay Mitchell

      Shay Mitchell attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Bebe Rexha

      Bebe Rexha attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Grace VanderWaal

      Grace VanderWaal attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir

      Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    • Michael Avenatti

      Michael Avenatti attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

      Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Dascha Polanco

      Dascha Polanco attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

      Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

    • Keegan-Michael Key

      Keegan-Michael Key attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    • Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J

      Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Farrah Abraham

      Farrah Abraham attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. 

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images