MTV VMAs 2018 red carpet gallery

Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Keltie Knight attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Nessa attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Nicholas Hunt
Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Frankie Grande attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Shawn Mendes attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Jennifer "JWoww" Farley attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Deena Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Bazzi attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Shanina Shaik attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Madison Beer attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Shay Mitchell attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Bebe Rexha attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Grace VanderWaal attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Michael Avenatti attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Dascha Polanco attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Keegan-Michael Key attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Farrah Abraham attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.