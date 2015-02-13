Moving forward against ISIS, looking back on the 50th anniversary of the Selma marches

This ISIS threat is just as bad as it has been - maybe even getting worse.

And this week, President Obama formally asked Congress to pass a war resolution that would reaffirm his authority to continue the U.S.-led military campaign against ISIS targets.

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough will join us this Sunday to talk about President Obama's ISIS strategy. The resolution provided some clarity but questions remain: How many ground troops could the U.S. send back to Iraq? Is the proposal too constraining? We'll find out.

We'll also talk to Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, about the resolution's prospects for swift approval. Something tells me it won't be that easy. We'll preview the hearings Sen. Corker plans to hold in the coming weeks.

Also, we'll have a very special segment on civil rights. I covered the civil rights movement back in the day, but I have never been to Selma. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the marches and we'll relive those events with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who was there and was badly beaten on what's become known in history as "Bloody Sunday." We'll bring you a special interview with him from the very bridge he and others stood on five decades ago.

Finally, as usual, we'll turn to our panel for insight and analysis. This week we'll hear from Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, Peter Baker of The New York Times and CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford. There is much to discuss!

We hope you'll tune in this Sunday. Check your local listings.