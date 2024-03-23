Man killed, brother injured in mountain lion attack in Northern California foothills

1 killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Northern California foothills 1 killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Northern California foothills 00:24

GEORGETOWN - A 21-year-old man was killed and his brother was injured in a mountain lion attack in a remote area of Northern California's El Dorado County Saturday, authorities said.

El Dorado County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a mountain lion attack in a remote area near Georgetown at around 1:15 p.m. local time. They said it was in the area of Darling Ridge Road and Skid Road.

The report came from an 18-year-old man who said a mountain lion attacked him and his 21-year-old brother while they were antler shed hunting. The teen said he had injuries to his face and was separated from his brother during the attack.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the 18-year-old was contacted while deputies searched for his brother. About 15 minutes later, deputies found a crouched mountain lion next to the victim on the ground.

Deputies fired their guns to scare the mountain lion off but once the mountain lion ran off, the 21-year-old was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the area and is working to find the mountain lion.

Georgetown is located about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento.