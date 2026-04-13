What are today's mortgage interest rates: April 13, 2026?

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Today's mortgage rates represent a genuine improvement from the recent highs we've seen. Andrii Yalanskyi/Getty Images

After weeks of rampant market turbulence, mortgage rates are finally showing signs of easing. The 30-year mortgage rate has dropped to its lowest point in recent weeks, marking a meaningful shift from where it stood just days ago. The move comes as bond markets have rallied on shifting trade war expectations, pulling yields lower and giving mortgage rates a little room to breathe. It's the kind of development buyers and refinancers have been waiting on, even if the broader picture remains uncertain.

Whether this dip proves durable or temporary, though, will depend heavily on how trade negotiations unfold in the coming days, a factor that has made mortgage rate forecasting nearly impossible to do with any confidence this spring. What's clear is that today's rates represent a genuine improvement from the recent highs, and for buyers who've been sitting on the sidelines, that may be enough reason to revisit the numbers. Here's where mortgage interest rates stand today, April 13, 2026.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year loan is 6.30% as of April 13, 2026. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.92%. Both figures are down from last week's levels, reflecting the broader bond market rally that's taken shape amid evolving trade policy developments.

For buyers, the 15-year rate in particular is worth a hard look. At under 6%, it represents a notably lower cost of borrowing than the 30-year alternative, and for buyers who can comfortably handle the higher monthly payment, the long-term interest savings can be substantial.

That said, these are averages, and individual offers can vary. Borrowers with strong credit scores and larger down payments may be able to secure better rates, while those with thinner profiles may see offers above these figures. Getting quotes from multiple lenders is still the most reliable way to find out where you actually stand.

Learn more about your current mortgage rate options today.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.62% as of April 13, 2026. The average rate on a 15-year refinance is 5.91%. The 30-year refinance rate has pulled back noticeably from last week, which could change the calculus for homeowners who've been monitoring the market but haven't yet pulled the trigger.

For owners carrying a rate above 7% — a common scenario for those who bought or refinanced during the peak rate period of late 2023 and early 2024 — today's figures may be worth acting on. Even a slight drop in your rate can generate meaningful savings depending on your loan balance and remaining term.

That said, given how quickly conditions have shifted in recent weeks, it's worth moving thoughtfully rather than reactively — and factoring in closing costs when determining whether a refinance truly pencils out.

The bottom line

The average 30-year mortgage rate is 6.30%, and the average 15-year mortgage rate is 5.92% as of April 13, 2026. On the refinance side, the 30-year average is 6.62%, and the 15-year average is 5.91%. Rates have improved this week, but the conditions driving that improvement could reverse just as quickly as they materialized. For buyers and homeowners weighing their options, the prudent move is to compare lenders, lock in a rate if the numbers work for your situation and resist the temptation to time a market that's proven nearly impossible to predict this spring.