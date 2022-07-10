Watch CBS News
60 Minutes Overtime

60 Minutes Archive: Morley Safer's 1974 report on the Concorde

/ CBS News

1974: Morley Safer reports on the Concorde
60 Minutes Archive: Morley Safer's 1974 report on the Concorde 16:16

It's been nearly two decades since supersonic commercial flights last shuttled passengers across the Atlantic Ocean. As Bill Whitaker reports this week for 60 Minutes, that's been enough time for companies to start examining the feasibility of supersonic commercial travel again.

The original aviation icon that once flew scheduled commercial flights at twice the speed of sound: was the Concorde. The Concorde was supposed to break the United States' hold on commercial air travel, but in 1974, just 12 years after Britain and France signed their agreement to build the plane, its economic viability was being questioned.

Morley Safer reported for 60 Minutes at the time, "For as beautiful as Concorde looks as it blazes through the sky pushing 1,400 miles an hour, the economics of commercial aviation have made it a $2½ billion white elephant and no airline really wants it."

Watch Safer's full 1974 report on the Concorde in the video player above.

This article was originally published on November 19, 2021.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 6:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.