Moment in Nature: Boise National Forest

"Sunday Morning" takes us today to the Boise National Forest in Idaho. The footage was by videographer Jamie McDonald.

The Boise National Forest was formed from parts of the Payette National and Sawtooth Forest Reserves in 1908. It covers approximately 2.6 million acres, with elevations extending to nearly 10,000 feet, at Steel Mountain. The Salmon, Payette and Boise Rivers run through the forest, which is home to such fish species as redband trout, steelhead trout and Chinook salmon, and such game species as mule deer and Rocky Mountain elk.

Visitors may use its 500 trails, weaving through the forest's evergreen woods, including ponderosa pines, Douglas firs and Englemann spruce trees.



For more info:

Boise National Forest, Boise, Idaho (National Forest Service)

