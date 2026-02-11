Mitch McConnell released from hospital more than a week after experiencing "flu-like symptoms"

Washington — Sen. Mitch McConnell was released from the hospital Tuesday, more than a week after he checked himself in for "flu-like symptoms," a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican said Wednesday.

"He is feeling better and will be working from home this week on the advice of his doctors," McConnell's spokesman said.

In a Feb. 3 statement, the spokesman said McConnell went to the hospital out of an "abundance of caution" and the senator's "prognosis is positive."

McConnell has not voted since Jan. 30, when the Senate passed a massive package to fund a majority of the government. After a four-day partial shutdown, Congress now faces a Friday deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security, the only remaining portion of the government that is not funded through September.

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced several health scares in recent years. In 2023, he was hospitalized with a concussion after a fall and later appeared to freeze in two separate instances. He suffered minor injuries in 2024 after another fall.

He announced last year that he would not run for reelection in 2026 after more than 40 years in the Senate.