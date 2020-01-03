Watch live: McConnell, Schumer to speak amid deadlock over impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to speak when the Senate reconvenes at noon on Friday, after President Trump authorized a strike that killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Lawmakers are divided over the strike, with Democrats arguing it could lead to an escalation of violence in the Middle East and Republicans praising Mr. Trump for taking decisive action. Schumer was not informed of the strike before it occurred, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, lawmakers remain at an impasse over Mr. Trump's impeachment trial. Schumer has called for witnesses from the White House, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, but McConnell has rebuffed the request.

How to watch McConnell and Schumer speak

What: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to speak as well.

Friday, January 3, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Location: Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Although the House voted to impeach Mr. Trump in December, the Senate is still waiting for the House to send the articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far declined to send the articles to the Senate. She said in December she wants to wait to "see the process that's set forth in the Senate" before appointing the House impeachment managers who will act as prosecutors in the Senate trial. The House is also expected to vote on a resolution designating the impeachment before delivering the articles.

The Constitution does not delineate how the House should execute its powers of impeachment, saying only that the House "shall have the sole Power of Impeachment." After impeachment, it falls to the Senate to try the president and vote on whether he should be removed from office.

Schumer submitted a list of documents he believes are necessary for a fair trial of the president, but McConnell has said they would remain at an impasse until Pelosi sends the articles.