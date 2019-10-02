"My Life of Crime": Missouri man serving 40-year sentence for robbery with BB gun seeks second chance

Patrick Flaherty was 22 when he admits robbing four convenience stores over a five-month period in 1999 using an unloaded BB gun. The four hold-ups netted him less than $500 – combined. He was caught, admitted guilt, and sentenced to 40 years, of which he must serve 34 years before he can be considered for parole.

In the latest edition of her "My Life of Crime," podcast, Moriarty catches up with Flaherty, a self-proclaimed "forgotten man," who is serving his sentence in the Jefferson City Correctional Center, a maximum security prison in Jefferson City, Missouri. The interview was inspired by a letter Flaherty wrote Moriarty from prison.

In "If He Were a Killer, He'd Be Out By Now," Flaherty claims that if he had killed someone during his crime spree, he would get parole faster.

In this revealing interview, he explains to Moriarty what his life was like in 1999, what was going through his head at the time of the robberies, and what he's done to turn his life around while serving his time.

"I think in my mind, I'd always thought that the justice system rewards individuals who take responsibility for their actions," Flaherty tells Moriarty.

Moriarty also speaks with one of his victims, who recounts what it felt like to be robbed and the intense emotional impact that incident has on her today. That woman, Cindy Rothove, also shares her thoughts on whether Flaherty should get a second chance.

