"My Life of Crime" with Erin Moriarty: A "48 Hours" original podcast

How would you like to spend the night at the scene of one of America's most notorious crimes? Come along with "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty for "My Life of Crime," an immersive new podcast series from the producers of "48 Hours," America's true-crime destination.

Moriarty will take you inside the house and you'll spend the night where Lizzie Borden is famously accused of killing two people with an ax. This six-part series is as varied and diverse as Moriarty's award-winning work on "48 Hours".

Was there foul play, or was it an accident the night Natalie Wood died? Take a peek behind prison walls at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, New York's maximum-security prison for women. You'll listen not only to their stories, but to the music class that helps these violent criminals escape-- at least temporarily. And Moriarty has her own, personal true-crime journey to share when she introduces us to a young, aspiring Hollywood horror writer and producer, who just happens to be her son.

The story of one of the most famous and sensational murder cases of all time deconstructed in an overnight visit to the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum.

Here's a sneak peek of what you'll hear in this original podcast series. Erin Moriarty takes you behind the scenes and reveals the story behind the story in some of the most suspenseful and heart-breaking cases she's covered over her career as a crime journalist. —