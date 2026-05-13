Body of second U.S. soldier who went missing amid training exercise recovered in Morocco

The body of the second U.S. soldier who went missing in Morocco earlier this month, where thousands of troops were participating in an annual training exercise, has been recovered, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

"U.S. Africa Command confirms the recovery of our second Soldier, Spc. Mariyah Collington," AFRICOM and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa said in a joint statement. "We mourn her loss and stand with her family and the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command community in this moment of grief."

Collington, 19, and 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., 27, disappeared May 2 in waters off Morocco's southern coast, near the Cap Draa Training Area, the Army said in a news release. Key's body was recovered May 9.

Collington's body was recovered Tuesday in a coastal cave about 500 meters from where the two went into the water, the Army said in a separate news release.

"Challenging ocean conditions, coastal terrain and the cave's accessibility complicated search and recovery operations throughout the effort," the Army said in a news release.

Spc. Mariyah Collington U.S. Army

Her remains were taken by helicopter by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces to the morgue of Moulay El Hassan Military Hospital in Guelmim, Morocco, the U.S. Army said. The bodies of both missing soldiers were being taken back to the U.S. by the Air Force.

"The search that brought her home was a testament to what combined operations look like at their best," AFRICOM and SETAF-AF said. "Alongside the U.S. Joint Force, the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces contributed ground, air, and maritime assets — and more importantly, their full commitment — from the first moment to the last. African Lion builds partnerships for exactly these moments. Morocco proved what those partnerships mean."

Collington was from Tavares, Florida, and served as an air and missile defense crew member with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, the Army said.

"The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command," said Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. "Her recovery closes the search for our two missing Soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their Families, friends, and teammates continues. We are grateful to the U.S. and Moroccan forces for their professionalism and support throughout the search efforts."

Both Key and Collington were in Morocco taking part in a training exercise known as African Lion. Defense officials have previously told CBS News their disappearance did not happen during the training. A preliminary report said the two were part of a group of service members who went on a hike to watch the sunset when a soldier who couldn't swim fell into the water. Defense officials said the second missing soldier jumped in to attempt a rescue, but was hit by a wave. Other soldiers attempted to rescue the two, but were unsuccessful.

Collington entered the Regular Army's Delayed Entry Program in 2023 and began active duty service in 2024, the Army said.

"Spc. Collington was an outstanding Soldier whose unwavering enthusiasm and positive spirit uplifted every environment she entered," said Capt. Spencer Grider, commander of Charlie Battery, 5-4 ADAR. "Her infectious energy, whether in the office, in the field or among her peers, fostered connection and camaraderie, bringing people together through her genuine warmth and heartfelt sense of humor. Her presence will be greatly missed across our formation."

The search for both soldiers included more than 1,000 U.S. and Moroccan military and civil personnel, according to the Army. The search covered over 8,200 square miles using drones, helicopters, fixed-wing planes, boats, dive teams, mountaineering teams and ground search elements, the Army said.