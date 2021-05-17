Miss Universe crown won by Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, after pageant skips year to COVID-19

And the new Miss Universe is --- Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza. She was crowned this year's Miss Universe at Sunday night's pageant at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who won the crown in 2012, the award show was held after being delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the closing rounds of the beauty pageant, Meza was questioned about how she would've handled the pandemic.

"I believe there is not a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19," she explained. "However, I believe that what I would have done, was create the lockdown even before everything was that big because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people. That's why I would have taken care of them since the beginning."

Miss Mexico also addressed the topic of changing beauty standards during a final statement, stressing that beauty goes beyond looks.

"We live in a society that more and more is more advanced and as we have advanced as a society, we have advanced with stereotypes," Meza shared via a translator. "Nowadays, beauty is not only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirits, but in our hearts and the way we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you are not valuable."

The new Miss Universe beat out beauty queens from 73 countries and territories Sunday night, including runner-up Miss Brazil, Julia Gama, and third place finisher Miss Peru, Janick Maceta.

The last time the Miss Universe pageant was held was in 2019, when Miss South Africa, aka Zozibini Tunzi, took home the crown. Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, was the first runner-up and Miss Mexico, Sofía Aragón, was the second runner-up.

This article first appeared on ETOnline.com.