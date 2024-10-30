Body of missing TikTok personality found in Georgia

Authorities said they found the body of a Georgia mom a week after she was last seen around a Walmart in the city of Cornelia.

TikTok fitness personality Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, disappeared on Tuesday night, the Habersham County Sheriff said in a Facebook post. The sheriff said at the time of her disappearance Rodriguez-Ramirez was wearing a blue hoodie and white shorts.

CBS News reached out to Walmart for further information.

Rodriguez-Ramirez was reported missing by family members the next day, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Authorities arrested Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanchez, 24, on Monday in Atlanta, and he has been charged with murder. He is being held without bond in the Habersham County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

It was not clear if Rodriguez-Ramirez knew Rivera-Sanchez. Her fiance told local media he received a strange text from her phone the day after she disappeared.

Rodriguez-Ramirez often posted videos for her 27,000-plus followers in Spanish on fitness routines. She also often posted videos sharing stories about her daughter.