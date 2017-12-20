Mindy Kaling welcomes baby girl Katherine

Mindy Kaling is a new mom. E! reports that the "Mindy Project" star gave birth to a baby girl named Katherine Kaling on Friday.

Kaling, 38, confirmed in August that she was pregnant and talked about gearing up for her child on the "Today" show. She joked with co-host Willie Geist that she's excited to have a child so she'll be able to "openly criticize other parenting." She also added, "I know I'm going to be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice."

She said she hoped to take cues from her late mother on how to be a good mom, adding that her own mother was supportive and open-minded.

Kaling has kept mum on who the father is, but has been open about different aspects of pregnancy.

In October, the comedian told Ellen DeGeneres that she became "obsessed" with sitting.

"I've had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I'm in my current situation," she explained. "Like, sitting. I'm obsessed with sitting and even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, 'Awww, can't wait to sit in that chair!'"

Kaling has had a busy year; the actress is set to star in "Ocean's 8" alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. On Monday, she tweeted the new poster for the film. She is also set to star in "A Wrinkle in Time" with Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

In October, Kaling shared a photo on Instagram of her baby bump.