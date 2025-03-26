Belize officials say 3 American women died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities in Belize said Wednesday that three American women who were found dead last month while on vacation in the country died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The three women from Massachusetts, 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, were found unconscious in their hotel room at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in February. Investigators in Belize said last month that the women had a build-up of fluids in their lungs but were still awaiting final test results for the cause of death.

Gian Cho, executive director of the National Forensics Science Service, said Wednesday that all three women had carboxyhemoglobin levels higher than 60%. Carboxyhemoglobin levels are typically lower than 2% in nonsmokers and lower than 5% in smokers.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas and is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned. Accidental poisoning can occur when home appliances like furnaces, kerosene heaters, stoves, lanterns and generators produce fumes that people breathe in.

Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams said that as a result of the findings, authorities have conducted a second test of the hotel room for carbon monoxide poisoning after initial testing showed no signs. Williams said they are still awaiting the final test results.

Authorities also found and tested the alcohol and gummies found in the room. THC was found in one of the items, but no illicit substances were found in the bodies of the three women, Cho said.

The families of the deceased said in a joint statement, "While we remain shattered by the loss of these three bright lights in our world, we are incredibly heartened by the results of this investigation and grateful to those who completed it in a thorough and independent manner."

"We have said since the beginning of this investigation that their deaths were suspicious and raised concerns about initial reports in the news media. While today's official finding puts to rest those initial reports, we hope this will give authorities in law enforcement pause before they make similar suggestions during future investigations," the families said, noting they were still awaiting results of an independent review being conducted by Massachusettes authorities. "Survivors such as our families deserve their best, honest work. We received it today but needed it throughout this investigative process."

"Our families remain incredibly grateful to the outpouring of support we have received from family, friends, leaders and loved ones since their passing. We appreciate the privacy that has been extended to our families as we grieve and are also grateful to the media who have helped ensure that Wafae, Imane, Kaoutar and the impact of their loss are a central part of your news coverage," they added. "Our families ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae.