Miley Cyrus hints she'll appear on "Black Mirror"

Will Miley Cyrus be appearing on the upcoming season of Netflix's "Black Mirror"? The pop star seemed to confirm on Howard Stern's XM radio show that she has a role in Season 5 of the dystopian sci-fi series.

Stern asked Cyrus about rumors that she will appear on the anthology series created by Charlie Brooker. Cyrus responded coyly, "If you guess it, then I will shake my head 'yes,' or 'no.'" Stern then said that she nodded, even though Cyrus did not say a word about the show.

"Black Mirror" was renewed for a fifth season in March, but Netflix has not yet announced a release date. Earlier this month, the streaming service reportedly tweeted then deleted an announcement that it would release a "Black Mirror" episode called "Bandersnatch" on Friday, December 28. The last season of "Black Mirror" was also released on the last Friday of 2017.

Miley Cyrus performs during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty

Season 4 of "Black Mirror" included appearances by Letitia Wright, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jesse Plemons, Aldis Hodge and more. Jodie Foster directed one episode starring DeWitt.

Foster talked to "CBS This Morning" about the episode in which a mother turns to a new surveillance technology to keep her daughter safe.

"Like everything in 'Black Mirror,' technology is really just a reflection of our own messed-up psychology," she said. "The technology itself is benign; it doesn't have feelings. It just does what we ask it to do. Unfortunately, it highlights the crazy dynamics and psychology of our family life."

Foster also said of the series, "The fascinating thing about 'Black Mirror' is that, unlike episodic television where directors are brought on very soon before the project and they're sort of accomplishing the tone of the series. With 'Black Mirror,' they are small indie films, so brand-new cast members, brand-new crew members. You make a decision about everything."