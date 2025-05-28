How Mike White included "Survivor" contestants in "The White Lotus" in easy-to-miss cameos

"Survivor" has revealed the cast of its 50th season, including Mike White, the second place winner of Season 37. To "Survivor" watchers, White was a fan favorite — but to another fandom, his name rings a different bell. He is also the creator of the hit HBO show "The White Lotus."

On the reality competition series, White was shipped off to an exotic land and forced to deal with the challenges that come with being surrounded by strangers. The theme of "The White Lotus" is not far off. Each season of the scripted show is set in a different faraway destination at a fictional White Lotus resort, where the worlds of the often ostentatious guests collide — in an over-the-top fashion.

Unbeknownst to many, White has stealthily combined "Survivor" and "The White Lotus" by casting former contestants of the long-running reality show as extras on the drama series. The most eagle eyed of fans may have spotted the cameo appearances — often in the background of the White Lotus' luxurious beaches, restaurants and spas.

Here are all the "Survivor" contests that have appeared on "The White Lotus" in the series' three-season run.

Alec Merlino

Alec Merlino is the "Survivor" contestant who has had the biggest role on "The White Lotus." On Season One of the show, which is set in Hawaii, Merlino appears in five out of six episodes as Hutch, a waiter and bartender at the resort's Maui location.

Merlino appeared alongside White on Season 37 of "Survivor" in Fiji, a season dubbed "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" because it pitted underdogs and overachievers against each other. Merlino, who started on Team Goliath, was voted out ninth while White, also originally playing as a Goliath, was runner up.

Alec Merlino attends the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO series "The White Lotus" at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. Emma McIntyre

Each season of "White Louts" has a different cast with new plot lines, but White likes to bring people back, surprising the audience with the recurring characters. Merlino's character stayed in Maui. But during Season Two, set in Italy, more "Survivor" contestants showed up.

Angela Keeley and Kara Kay

In the opening scene of Season Two, two hotel guests speak to Daphne, a new main character played by Meghann Fahy, while lounging on the beach in Taormina, Sicily. The guests are cameo roles by Angela Keeley and Kara Kay, who appeared with White on "Survivor: David and Goliath."

In an interview with "Access Hollywood" earlier this year, Keeley and Merlino — who both kept in touch with White after their "Survivor" stint — talked about being cast in the "The White Lotus."

The bottom row of his "Survivor" snapshot shows Kara Kay, Mike White, Angelina Keeley and Christian Hubicki – all of which have touch "The White Lotus" in some way. White, creator of the show, had his former "Survivor" castmates on the HBO series in cameo roles. CBS Television Network

"He's just the kindest, funniest, most down to Earth, thoughtful person," Keeley said. Merlino joked that the three of them have a "trauma bond" after surviving the show together.

"I also feel like Mike knows the roles to put us into. Like, he made you a bartender. You've been a bartender," Keeley said to Merlino.

"He made us two gals on the beach chatting. Not like I haven't been in that situation before," she said sarcastically about her and Kay's roles.

Natalie Cole, Carl Boudreaux and Christian Hubicki

Perhaps the most stealth of his "Survivor" cameos, White had Natalie Cole, Carl Boudreaux and Christian Hubicki appear as guests at White Lotus resort in Thailand in Season Three.

While the character Belinda, played by Natasha Rockwell, does notice Cole and Boudreaux's characters as they sit down to dinner, their cameo does not involve speaking. Hubicki's appearance is even more covert — he is sitting in a crowded outdoor lounge at the resort.

Carl Boudreaux on the eleventh episode of "SURVIVOR: David vs. Goliath." CBS Television Network

Unless you are extremely well versed in Season 37 of "Survivor" and had your eyes pealed during Season Three of "The White Lotus," you may have missed their quick appearances.

On the "RHAP: We Know Scripted TV" podcast, Hubicki explained he and his girlfriend, Emily — who also made a small appearance on "Survivor" when loved ones were allowed to visit contestants — were already planning a trip to Japan for a conference.

"I was like, 'Wait they'll be filming in Thailand while we are in Japan for this trip,'" he said, adding that White had given "Survivor" casemates an open invitation to stop by the "The White Louts" if they ever found themselves nearby. "So, we were like, 'What if we went there?'"

Hubicki said it was after dinner with White that the show creator said he would make them extras during Season Three.

"Survivor" alum Natalie Cole, "The White Lotus" star Jon Gries and "Survivor" alum Parvati Shallow attend the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season Three at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO