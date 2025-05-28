"The White Lotus" creator Mike White returns to "Survivor" for milestone 50th season: See the full cast

Emmy Award-winning "The White Lotus" creator Mike White is trading luxury resort drama for tribal council strategy, returning to CBS's "Survivor" after his breakout second-place finish during season 37 launched him to Hollywood stardom.

White headlines a cast of 24 returning players for the reality competition's milestone 50th season, host Jeff Probst announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."

The cast represents contestants from 19 different seasons, including two players from the upcoming Season 49 set to premiere this fall. Season 45 winner Dee Valladares and Season 46's Charlie Davis are among the recent alumni selected for the anniversary season.

Veteran players Colby Donaldson, who competed in Seasons 2, 8 and 20, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, featured in Seasons 10, 11 and 20, will return after extended absences from the competition.

"Survivor" premiered in May 2000 and has become one of television's longest-running reality competitions. The 50th season is expected to air in Spring 2026 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Complete "Survivor" Season 50 cast

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty: Seasons 1 (Borneo), 8 (All-Stars)

Colby Donaldson: Seasons 2 (The Australian Outback), 8 (All-Stars), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick: Seasons 10 (Palau), 11 (Guatemala), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

Cirie Fields: Seasons 12 (Panama-Exile Island), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 34 (Game Changers)

Ozzy Lusth: Seasons 13 (Cook Islands), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 23 (South Pacific), 34 (Game Changers)

Benjamin "Coach" Wade: Seasons 18 (Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 23 (South Pacific)

Aubry Bracco: Seasons 32 (Kaôh Rōng – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty), 34 (Game Changers), 38 (Edge of Extinction)

Chrissy Hofbeck: Season 35 (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Christian Hubicki: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

Angelina Keeley: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

Mike White: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

Rick Devens: Season 38 (Edge of Extinction)

Jonathan Young: Season 42

Dee Valladares: Season 45 winner

Emily Flippen: Season 45

Q Burdette: Season 46

Tiffany Ervin: Season 46

Charlie Davis: Season 46

Genevieve Mushaluk: Season 47

Kamilla Karthigesu: Season 48

Kyle Fraser: Season 48 winner

Joseph Hunter: Season 48

Player #1 from Season 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

Player #2 from Season 49 (premiering Fall 2025)